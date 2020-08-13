Amazon to Open Logistics Tech Center in Minneapolis

By Adriana Pop

Minneapolis–Amazon is planning to expand its supply chain infrastructure with the opening of a new technology development center in downtown Minneapolis. The project is expected to create 100 high-paying IT jobs.

Amazon Warehouse

The company has a strong presence in Minnesota, where it employs hundreds of people, and is currently in the process of hiring an additional 1,000 full-time employees for its new Shakopee, Minn., fulfillment center.

The upcoming positions will include roles such as software development engineers and managers who will be tasked with developing and innovating technology solutions that enhance Amazon’s operations.

“Amazon is always looking for the best and brightest software engineers to join our team,” Dave Glick, vice president of operations technology for Amazon, said in prepared remarks. “The commitment to education, growth of the local high-tech industry and caliber of technical talent in Minneapolis make it an ideal place for our expansion. We’re excited to create new technology jobs in Minneapolis and look forward to growing our operations technology team to help us develop cutting-edge software applications that fuel Amazon’s rapidly growing operations, fulfillment and delivery capabilities.”

As part of its Minneapolis expansion, Amazon will be donating $10,000 to Code Savvy to fund the nonprofit’s Technovation [MN] program. The program aims to push young women into technology entrepreneurship by helping participants build problem-solving apps and create business plans. Amazon employees at the new office will also be offering mentoring support to Code Savvy.

In another recent announcement, the online retailer has unveiled its plans for Amazon@Lubbock, an approximately 2,700-square-foot staffed pickup location near the Texas Tech University campus, which is scheduled to open this fall.

Since 2015, Amazon has opened similar locations at the following universities: Purdue University; University of Massachusetts Amherst; University of California, Berkeley; University of Pennsylvania; The University of Texas at Austin; University of California, Davis; as well as in the college communities of University of California, Santa Barbara, and University of Cincinnati. Amazon is planning to open additional staffed pickup locations in 2016, which include The Georgia Institute of Technology and California State University, Long Beach, as well as University of Akron and University of Connecticut.

Image courtesy of Álvaro Ibáñez via Wikipedia Commons