Amazon Unveils Plans for 1st Waco Fulfillment Center

Amazon fulfillment center. Image courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in Waco, Texas, which is anticipated to launch in 2021 and add 1,000 new jobs to the city over a two-year span. Operations at the 700,000-square-foot building will primarily target smaller orders, focusing on packing and shipping items such as books and toys.

The distribution center will occupy a 93-acre site at the intersection of Texas Central Parkway and Exchange Parkway within the 12 million-square-foot Texas Central Industrial Park, according to 25 News KXXV. Major employers in the area include Providence Healthcare Network, Baylor University, Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center and Cargill.

This month, the e-commerce giant kicked off site work at two new fulfillment centers in Kansas. The two properties—one in Park City, the other in Kansas City—will total 2 million square feet once delivered in 2021. The company plans to expand its physical space by around 50 percent this year alone.