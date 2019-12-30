Amazon’s 1.4 MSF Florida Project

Image courtesy of Amazon

Amazon continues to expand its portfolio of U.S. fulfillment centers with news of a project in Deltona, Fla., near Orlando. Seefried Industrial Properties will develop the 1.4 million-square-foot facility on behalf of the e-commerce giant.

Amazon’s new fulfillment center will sprout up on 85 acres along the I-4 Corridor, roughly 30 miles north of Orlando. The facility will be the first major project to debut at the new Portland Industrial Park, which the City of Deltona created as part of a five-year economic development plan. According to a City of Deltona Planning and Zoning Board document, the structure will carry an address on N. Normandy Blvd. and feature numerous cargo bays, separate parking for trucks and employees, an area for public pickups and drop-offs and an internal bus stop.

Upon completion, the Deltona fulfillment center will join Amazon’s ever-expanding collection of facilities in Florida, which includes a project announced in Auburndale in November, as well as locations in Orlando, Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville. The company has invested in excess of $5 billion in Florida since opening its first fulfillment center in the state in 2013.

Amazon’s development collaboration with Seefried is a proven partnership, with Seefried having spearheaded more than a few build-to-suits for the e-commerce leader. In 2019 alone, Seefried completed a 2.6 million-square-foot project in Bakersfield, Calif.; a 2.3 million-square-foot facility in Birmingham, Ala.; and a 1 million-square-foot development in Greensboro, N.C.

A potential bandwagon

Officials from the City of Deltona and Volusia County expect the Amazon project to play a large role in further bolstering economic development in the area, which is currently in growth mode. As noted on Deltona’s Department of Economic Development & Ecological Sustainability website, the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach area is forecast by global staffing firm Manpower to become the third-highest employment center in the U.S.

The brand-new Halifax Health-University of Florida Health Medical Center of Deltona will do its part in strengthening the area’s employment forecast, as will Amazon. The company will create more than 500 new full-time positions at its new Deltona fulfillment center.