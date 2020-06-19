Amazon’s 850 KSF Houston Fulfillment Center Breaks Ground

Image courtesy of Amazon

Trammell Crow Co. has begun construction on an 850,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center outside of Houston. The state-of-the-art development is designed to facilitate extensive robotics use, according to TCC Principal Jeremy Garner. Completion is expected in 2021. The facility will serve as a packing and shipping center for small items, including books, electronics and toys.

The development is taking shape on 93.5 acres at 10507 Harlem Road in Richmond, Texas, just north of Highway 99 and some 13 miles from Interstate 10. Downtown Houston is 25 miles northeast.

Graycor Construction Co. is the general contractor for the Ware Malcomb-designed project. HSA & Associates, Langan Engineering and Jordan & Skala Engineers are providing engineering services.

Amazon aims to bring some 1,000 full-time jobs to the local community with the fulfillment center. As the current health crisis has forced traditional retailers to close their stores, e-commerce has flourished. As demand skyrockets, Amazon has rapidly pushed forward with nationwide expansion plans. In April, the company kicked off construction on a 162,000-square-foot build-to-suit property in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.