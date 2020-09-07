Amazon’s Bellevue Expansion Continues With 2 MSF Lease

Amazon has leased 555 Tower and West Main, two upcoming developments totaling 2 million square feet of office space across four towers in downtown Bellevue, Wash., following the company’s expansion announcement from early February. The e-commerce giant intends to add 10,000 more jobs to Bellevue during the next several years.

Vulcan Real Estate broke ground on both Amazon-leased projects earlier this year, with expected completion in 2023. The 42-story 555 Tower will rise on 2 acres at 555 108th Ave. NE. Designed by NBBJ to achieve LEED Silver certification, the property is set to feature multiple outdoor terraces at various heights, a courtyard plaza and 28,400 square feet of retail space which will include a two-story, 22,000-square-foot pavilion fronting the pedestrian corridor.

Developed on 4 acres at 117 106th Ave. NE on the former site of the Bellevue Plaza shopping center, the 1 million-square-foot West Main is slated to consist of three buildings interconnected by a 20,000-square-foot landscaped plaza. Amenities will include two-story lobbies with small-scale retail kiosks totaling 33,000 square feet, bicycle accommodations and below-grade parking. With Graphite Design Group and Compton Design Office serving as project architects, West Main aims for LEED Gold certification.

West Main and 555 Tower will be less than 1 mile apart, some 10 miles east of downtown Seattle, west of Interstate 405. Both development sites are within walking distance of the future Bellevue Downtown Link, the light rail station slated for a 2023 opening as part of Sound Transit’s East Link extension.

Bellevue 600 approaches Phase II

Amazon also intends to start construction on the second phase of Bellevue 600, its 1.2 million-square-foot, two-building development adjacent to Bellevue Transit Center. The company acquired the 3.5-acre site for $194.9 million from Equity Commonwealth in April 2019 and intends to kick off construction once more within weeks.

Located at 600 108th Ave. NE, Bellevue 600 is Amazon’s first construction project in the city where the company started 26 years ago. Its first phase includes a 43-story office tower, expected to become Bellevue’s tallest.

Phase II will consist of a 27-story building which will replace an existing 10-story office structure. The 300,000-square-foot development will also include retail space. Designed by NBBJ to achieve at least LEED Gold certification, the project’s second phase is slated for completion by 2025, one year after the first.