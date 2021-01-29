Ambrose Sells Indianapolis Amazon-Leased Warehouse

Mount Comfort Logistics Center Building I. Image courtesy of JLL

Ambrose Property Group has finalized the disposition of Building I at Mount Comfort Logistics Center, a recently delivered 660,384-square-foot Class A industrial property in Greenfield, Ind. The cross-dock warehouse serves as a fulfillment center for Amazon, which occupies the facility on a net lease.

The seller and developer broke ground on the project in November 2019 and delivered it in 2020. The building sits on nearly 87 acres at 4412 W. County Road 300 N. The warehouse has a 36-foot clear height, two drive-in and 178 dock-high doors and an LED lighting system. Situated close to the Indianapolis Regional Airport, the property is within three miles of Interstate 70 and roughly 17 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Building I is the first property in a 176-acre master-planned industrial complex. Currently, Ambrose is finalizing the construction of Building II, a 505,000-square-foot spec facility that is expandable by up to 222,560 square feet. The developer has 2.2 million square feet of additional logistics space planned within the park. Hancock County has awarded Ambrose a 10-year tax abatement on the first four buildings at Mount Comfort Logistics Center, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The JLL Team that assisted the seller included Senior Managing Director John Huguenard, Senior Director Ed Halaburt and Managing Director Jake Sturman.

