American Fine Food Relocates South Florida Operations

American Fine Food Corp. has signed a 147,581-square-foot lease at International Corporate Park in Doral, Fla. Boeing Distribution Services subleased the facility where the food distributor will relocate its South Florida operations. Easton & Associates, the brokerage arm of The Easton Group, represented the tenant in the lease, while CBRE assisted the landlord.

The warehouse spans across more than 8 acres at 9835 NW 14th St., within International Corporate Park, a 300-acre, Class A business campus encompassing more than 4 million square feet of industrial, office and retail space. The distribution facility is just north of the Dolphin Expressway, some 8 miles west of Miami International Airport. The immediate area abounds in restaurants, hotels and shopping malls, with downtown Doral 3 miles north of the property. Built in 1999, the building features 44 dock high doors and three grade level doors, as well as 110 parking spaces, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Easton & Associates’ Dalton Easton negotiated on behalf of the tenant, while Devin White of CBRE represented the landlord. White was also involved in the sale of a 1.6 million-square-foot property in another Miami submarket. The transaction marked Florida’s largest industrial deal at the time.