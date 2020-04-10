American Landmark Properties Sells 2 Chicago Assets

Two TransAm

American Landmark Properties Corp. has sold Two TransAm and 750 Warrenville, two Chicago-area Class A office assets totaling 212,100 square feet, for $24.1 million. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer, RE Development Solutions.

At the time of the deal, the five-story Two TransAm was 87.7 percent leased to 18 tenants. The roster includes The Salem Group, Johnson Matthey, Tancredi & Associates and Kosch Law Firm, among others. The four-story 750 Warrenville was 86.7 percent occupied by Connor & Gallagher OneSource, Dematic and Bentley Systems, among others.

Located at 2 TransAm Plaza Drive in Oakbrook Terrace and 750 Warrenville in Lisle, the properties are 7 miles from each other. Both assets are within the East/West Corridor submarket of DuPage County.

The JLL team representing the seller was led by Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Bruce Miller and Sam DiFrancesca. In December, the same team represented the seller of a Class A office high-rise in Downers Grove, Ill. The asset traded for $128.5 million.