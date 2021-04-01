An In-Depth Look at NYC’s Office Landscape

New York City. Image by Noelsch via Pixabay

It’s been a year since the pandemic took by storm New York City’s real estate sector. The office market faced a tough year, with the coronavirus putting an especially hard strain on leasing and transaction activity.

“Unfortunately, due to the city’s density and dependence on mass transit, we won’t see meaningful improvement until there is a return to health, and people feel comfortable coming back to the office,” Ruth Colp-Haber, President & CEO of Wharton Property Advisors, told Commercial Property Executive.

Despite this dire forecast, there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. Although it’s merely flickering—for now—Grant Greenspan, principal of Kaufman Organization, believes there’s a sense of broker activity now that more office workers are imminently coming back by year-end. However, the return to the office post-wide vaccination will be slow and cautious. “We’re hearing from tenants and decision-makers that as soon as the vaccine becomes readily available, people will be more prone to returning. I also believe at some point vaccines will be mandatory for office workers,” he added.

While the vaccine distribution is meant to ease some of the stress on the current commercial landscape, Colp-Haber thinks it is merely a threshold minimum requirement for the return to the office. COVID-19 has irreversibly changed the way we do business and how people interact with the place they work in.

“We have entered a new real estate world and each tenant’s approach is sui generis, and one size does not fit everyone. Landlords ignore that sea change at their peril. It is important to stress that most tenants have effectively functioned without an office for a year. As a result, they have learned to cope without an office and if they can save money with a smaller office, many will do so,” she continued.

JLL Senior Director of Research for the New York/Tri-State Region Phoebe Holztman and Managing Director Clark Finney both agree that, as we got deeper into the pandemic, the high-density offices lost their shine, while personal workspaces and collaborative meeting and social spaces were increasingly more appreciated. According to a JLL survey, 74 percent of people want to be back in the office either full-time or in a hybrid model . “The fatigue of working from home has been building since the onset of the pandemic, but the desire for flexibility is here to stay,” JLL experts noted.

Changing landlord-tenants dynamics

Last March, COVID-19 put business activity on hold across the entire state. Leasing activity was tepid throughout 2020, with most signed leases coming from the financial and life sciences sectors—with the latter even experiencing a boom thanks to the race for a vaccine. This unprecedented health crisis paved the way for a different approach in landlord-tenant negotiations, influenced by work-from-home policies and overall economic uncertainty.

Thus, tenants became bolder, learning to express their needs and to avoid being pushed into long-term leases on unfavorable terms, while continuing to work out their own business plans and deciding on what to do with their own space. According to Colp-Haber, apart for short-term extensions, “there are basically no negotiations except asking for free rent and lease concessions for those who are experiencing difficulty in paying the rent.” Condé Nast’s refusal to pay a $2.4 million monthly lease at the World Trade Center is reflective of that. “Tenants have all the bargaining leverage now,” she added.

Holztman and Finney also highlight tenants’ heightened focus on flexibility. Thanks to New York City’s increasingly competitive market environment, tenants push much harder for lease options that allow for both growth and contraction, but also lease-term flexibility. Greenspan anticipates the market will soon rebound and as leasing velocity increases, landlords will become more resilient in offering concession packages. He also thinks that certain submarkets are going to bounce back quicker or more aggressively than others, with Flatiron, Union Square and NoMad as leading indicators in market recovery.

JLL data shows that sublease vacancy nearly doubled since the first quarter of 2020, with 11.6 million square feet of sublease space added to the market after the onset of COVID-19—but we are still not yet at levels seen during the past two recessions. The submarkets with the highest sublease vacancy, such as Midtown South, are experiencing greater downward pressure on direct rents and more competition with direct availabilities.

These major changes in tenant attitudes reflect a new reality: New York is now a tenant’s market. According to Colp-Haber, “tenants have options for the first time and landlords will need to work harder for their business.” That can potentially be achieved by providing significantly lower rents, more free rent and tenant improvement budgets, shorter lease terms, cancellation rights and pandemic protection, and “not with hand sanitizer, signage and social distancing alone.”

While companies are reassessing their space needs amid ongoing uncertainty about the future of work, tech tenants continue to act as engines of demand in office leasing. The flight-to-quality trend was amplified by the pandemic, as tenants and landlords alike started to focus their workplace strategy mainly on employee health and productivity.

According to Holztman and Finney, the Class A market segment constituted 81 percent of total annual activity, and post-COVID-19 leasing trends pointed to resiliency within new construction and high-quality market segments. The two experts expect new office stock to continue to command premium asking rates, both for health and wellness reasons, as well as to further attract talent to the office. Indicative leases include Facebook’s 730,000-square-foot net-new expansion at the Farley Building and Tik Tok’s new lease at 151 W. 42nd St. in Manhattan.

A different “New York state of mind”

A Cushman & Wakefield study recently found that New York City’s office space inventory surpasses the amount of London and San Francisco combined. Considering this and the fact that office space demand has diminished recently, will the metro manage to keep its status as the globe’s corporate headquarters city in a post-pandemic world?

As a New Yorker, Greenspan believes the city is still the center of creativity and finance, but in order to retain its status, a change in the local government’s philosophy is necessary. “At the forefront, it must focus on creating a business-friendly environment, which must also include public safety.”

Both Governor Andrew Cuomo and real estate mogul William Rudin endorsed the conversion of vacant commercial buildings into testing sites. While this might provide a temporary solution to rising commercial vacancies, Colp-Haber thinks this measure won’t solve the problem on its own. She mentions other viable measures such as tax credits for business rents in affected areas and extended government reimbursement for office rents well beyond the two-month Paycheck Protection Program payments. While Greenspan supports the usage of vacant spaces for testing sites, he doesn’t think these conversions will have a long-term impact on the market.

Meanwhile, JLL’s Holztman and Finney are betting on the market’s traditionally strong fundamentals. “While it will take time to work through the recent crisis, vacant space will be absorbed and adapted, and companies will compete to be here, at the center of the energy, creativity and talent that are critical to success.”

There are many unanswered questions about the future of New York City’s commercial landscape. We have yet to understand in which way the current shifts are shaping future directions. Colp-Haber believes flexible space operators will be the first to recover from the industry-wide slump due to their ability to offer cancellable short-term leases. Accordingly, companies that have not yet decided upon how many employees and when to bring them back to the office “will have the opportunity to experiment with what works best for them.”

Cushman & Wakefield research shows that office leasing will most likely fully recover by 2025. On a local level, the number of entrepreneurs looking to take advantage of long-term rents at below-market prices is expected to rise, while large corporate chains will enter the market to lock in retail spaces at advantageous rents, Greenspan expects. He believes that the New York City office market will regain its appeal in the next 12 months, bolstered by office users’ need to go back to the office in order to be more productive.