An Out-of-the-Box Solution for Flex Space Needs

Image courtesy of ootBox

Columbus, Ohio-based startup ootBox has introduced a portable, temporary work pod that can augment a company’s office footprint with zero construction costs. Available for lease only, the on-demand productivity spaces can accommodate four to six people, with seating for four, and can be deployed anywhere from parking lots and coffee shops to university campuses and shopping centers.

The ootBox is a converted shipping container that weighs about 4,000 pounds and measures 8 feet wide by 8.5 feet tall by 10 feet long, with a footprint slightly larger than that of a typical SUV. The product features a glass wall, silent climate control system, bar-top table and ergonomic, height-adjustable chairs. ootBoxes are delivered to any property on demand and can be used as meeting rooms, shared workspaces or sales offices.

For offices, the ootBox provides additional space that serves a variety of purposes and can be managed as a conference room, with controlled access and plug-and-play technology. For developers, the ootBox can serve as a customer-facing space that fits almost anywhere, taking the place of a typical construction trailer. The work pods are designed to be deployed without additional permits or applications in most cases and can be leased for terms as short as 2 months.