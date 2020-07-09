Anchor Health JV Buys South Carolina MOB

905 Verdae Blvd. Image courtesy of Anchor Health Properties

Anchor Health Properties and The Carlyle Group have purchased a 60,600-square-foot medical office building in Greenville, S.C., the second phase of Prisma Health’s Verdae campus. According to public records, Prisma sold the Class A asset for $24.6 million, with First Horizon Bank providing $13.5 million in acquisition financing. Chestnut Healthcare Fund I, Anchor’s co-managed discretionary equity fund, also invested in the property. Furman Capital Advisors assisted the seller.

The sale-leaseback deal was arranged in late 2018 when the joint venture acquired the campus’ 80,000-square-foot first phase for $32.5 million. That deal locked in the future purchase of the two-story second phase at 905 Verdae Blvd., which broke ground earlier that year. Harper Corp. was the general contractor and McMillan Pazdan Smith served as architect of the $12 million project, according to Greenville News. The second phase delivered in 2019.

Prisma’s outpatient campus

As with the first phase, Prisma Health will continue to occupy the asset under a long-term, triple-net lease, together with Internal Medicine Associates. The campus provides various outpatient services, including internal medicine, a sleep lab, imaging and the only surgery assessment center in the health system’s network. The second phase added gastroenterology, gynecology and bariatrics as specialties. Anchor Health is the facility’s property manager.

The property is some 6 miles east of downtown Greenville and 1.5 miles west of the Interstate 85 and 385 interchange. The campus is adjacent to a major retail corridor near the highways, home to a variety of big-box stores and restaurants.

In June, Anchor Health partnered with Harrison Street Real Estate to purchase a 42,140-square-foot inpatient facility in Dover, Del., also through its Chestnut Healthcare Fund I. Siemens provided acquisition financing.