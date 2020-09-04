Anchor Health JV Makes Georgia MOB Purchase

1305 Jennings Mill Road. Image courtesy of Anchor Health Properties

Anchor Health Properties and an affiliate of Morgan Stanley Real Estate have acquired a 24,000-square-foot Class A medical office building within the Oconee Health Campus in Watkinsville, Ga. The asset represents the joint venture’s second investment at the 142,000-square-foot health park, after the 96,000-square-foot facility acquired in 2018. Piedmont Healthcare is anchor tenant at both properties.

Completed in 2019 at 1305 Jennings Mill Road, the 24,000-square-foot building houses Piedmont Orthopedic Sports Medicine, an outpatient facility of Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Specialty services provided include orthopedics, orthopedic surgery, physical therapy and sports rehabilitation. Piedmont is also affiliated with the University of Georgia, offering students sports medicine and related services at the location. The property features an outdoor rehabilitation and physical therapy area.

Oconee Health Campus is situated some 6 miles northwest of downtown Watkinsville, just north of U.S. Route 78, near several other health-care providers. The property is less than 1 mile west of a dense retail area alongside Athens Perimeter and Epps Bridge Parkway.

In early July, Anchor Health partnered with The Carlyle Group for the acquisition of a 60,600-square-foot medical office building in Greenville, S.C. The joint venture paid $24.6 million for the Class A asset.