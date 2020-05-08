Anne et Valentin Expands Manhattan Footprint

By Corina Stef

1186 Madison Ave, New York City

In a deal brokered by RKF, Anne et Valentin inked a 1,050-square-foot lease at Manhattan’s 1185 Madison Ave. The firm will occupy 600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, with an additional 450 square feet on the lower one. The building will house the firm’s fourth New York City location and first one in the Upper East Side neighborhood. RKF Vice Chairman Karen Bellantoni, Executive Vice President Beth Rosen and Senior Associate Shaun Moamem acted on behalf of the owner, 25 East 86th Street Corp., an entity affiliated with Orsid Realty. The tenant was represented by Bertrand de Soultrait with Bertwood Realty. The store is expected to open by the end of this year’s third quarter.

According to PropertyShark data, the 251,334-square-foot, 15-story co-op building was built in 1926, and comprises a total of 10,000 square feet of retail space and 2,000 square feet of office space. It is located minutes away from Central Park, Fifth Avenue, shops, banks, schools and various landmarks and museums, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Neighboring retailers include Brooks Brothers, crewcuts, Alice + Olivia, Dean & Deluca and Joie, to name a few.

“The Upper East Side is one of the most affluent, design-conscious neighborhoods in Manhattan, home to a full spectrum of retailers catering to discerning residents,” Rosen said in a prepared statement. “The co-tenancy in the area will be a great driver of traffic for Anne et Valentin—and vice versa.”

Image courtesy of RKF