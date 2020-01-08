Apparel Brand Inks 92 KSF Lease at Tampa Office Property

5332 Avion Park

Highwoods Properties has signed a 92,000-square-foot lease with Fanatics Brands at 5332 Avion Park, a 176,000 square-foot office building in Tampa, Fla.

The apparel division of Fanatics Inc. will occupy three full floors at the Class A property. The building previously served as a company headquarters and ambulatory surgery center for the Laser Spine Institute, which closed in the second quarter of 2019 and contributed to the city’s first negative net absorption in six years.

The six-story building is situated on 3.8 acres at 5332 Avion Park Drive in the city’s Westshore submarket. Completed in 2016, 5332 Avion Park features 29,500-square-foot floorplates and a parking ratio of 4 spaces per 1,000 square feet. Fanatics will immediately begin construction of tenant improvements at the leased space.

The office property is 6.5 miles west of downtown Tampa, near Memorial Highway, while Tampa International Airport is a couple miles north.The immediate area is plentiful with hotels due to proximity to the airport, but also in retail venues such as WestShore Plaza.