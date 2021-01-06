Apparel Manufacturer Signs 123 KSF Lease at DFW Facility

2650 Rental Car Drive

Global manufacturer and distributor of licensed apparel and accessories Bioworld Merchandising has leased 123,844 square feet at an industrial property in Irving, Texas. According to CommercialEdge data, Trammell Crow owns the 709,703-square-foot asset.

Located at 2650 Rental Car Drive on 46 acres, the Class A asset is 3 miles from DFW International Airport, with downtown Dallas within 16 miles of the building. Built last year, 2650 Rental Car Drive features 140 to 205-foot truck courts, loading doors and a clear height of 36 feet. The property also includes 236 parking spaces. The developer received a $63 million construction loan in 2018 from Wells Fargo, per the same data provider.

CBRE Senior Vice Presidents Steve Trese and Steve Koldyke assisted the owner, while Transwestern Real Estate Services Principal John Fulton and Associate Clayton Johnson, along with Principal Nora Hogan and Senior Vice President Jordan Wade, acted on behalf of the new tenant. Late last year, Transwestern represented the landlord in a 103,750-square-foot lease expansion at Legacy Central, a 1 million-square-foot office campus in Plano, Texas.