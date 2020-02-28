Appen Expands US Presence

The APEX. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Transwestern has signed a new tenant at The APEX, a 186,245-square-foot, Class A office property in Plano, Texas. Appen Inc. will occupy 50,000 square feet for its first Texas location. The Australian data firm already has offices in California, Michigan and Washington. Transwestern represented the owner, Champion Partners, while CBRE assisted the tenant.

As a result of increased leasing activity, including Paragon Healthcare’s 70,000-square-foot lease in December and a 25,000-square-foot lease in November by a Samsung division, the asset’s vacancy rate reached 20 percent in late February.

Located at 3033 W. President George Bush Highway, the three-story property came online in 2007. In 2019, the owner made major improvements to the LEED Gold-certified building, including upgrading a conference room, tenant lounge, gym, café and an outdoor patio, according to Steve Modory of Champion Partners.

The property is situated some 18 miles north of downtown Dallas and approximately 22 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Additionally, the building is 5 miles from the Dallas North Tollway, which provides access to Interstate 635.

The Transwestern team that brokered the deal on behalf of the owner included Senior Vice President Nathan Durham and Managing Director Duane Henley. CBRE Senior Vice President Clay Vaughn and Vice President Preston Lynn assisted the tenant.

