Appraisal Institute Names New President

Rodman Schley. Image courtesy of the Appraisal Institute

Veteran real estate appraiser Rodman Schley of Arvada, Colo., will take over as president of the Appraisal Institute on Jan. 1, the professional association announced Wednesday.

He will be accompanied for his one-year term by the Institute’s other elected officers for 2021: President-Elect Pledger Bishop III, Vice President Craig Steinley, and Immediate Past President Jefferson Sherman.

With more than 17,000 professionals in almost 50 countries, the Appraisal Institute is the nation’s largest professional association of real estate appraisers.

Schley has served on the Institute’s board of directors and been a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, the Governance Structure Project Team and the National Nominating Committee. He participated in AI’s annual Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference and chaired the event in 2018. Schley has also served as president of the Colorado chapter.

In 2002, he founded Denver-based Commercial Valuation Consultants Inc., which was acquired in 2016 by national appraisal firm BBG, where Schley is a senior managing director.

An experienced team

President-Elect Bishop is on the Appraisal Institute board and previously served on the Audit Committee and the Admissions and Designations Qualifications Committee. He has served as president of the South Carolina chapter.

He also is an Appraisal Institute associate instructor, has been a seminar and webinar author, and has served as discussion leader at the Appraisal Institute’s annual Leadership Development and Advisory Council conference. He is currently senior managing director of Valbridge Property Advisors in Charleston, S.C.

Incoming Vice President Steinley is Region II vice chair on the Institute’s board of directors and previously served on the Audit Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, Professional Liability Insurance Program Committee, Governance Structure Project Team, and Professional Standards and Guidance Committee.

He also has served as president of the Wyoming and Western South Dakota Chapter and is an education developer and instructor for the Institute.

Immediate Past President Sherman has served on the Institute’s board of directors, Finance Committee, Nominating Committee, Education Committee, International Relations Committee and Strategic Planning Committee. He also has served as a chapter president in Ohio. He is principal of Sherman Valuation & Review LLC, in Willoughby Hills, Ohio.