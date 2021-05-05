CPE’s April 2021 Must-Reads

President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and its commercial real estate implications were top of mind at the beginning of last month. Industry experts agree that, while there may be some concerns about the plan, it’s going to significantly bolster regional infrastructure projects such as The Gateway rail tunnel project between New York City and New Jersey. Later in the month, Yardi Matrix’s Paul Fiorilla dissected what the proposal would mean for the industry.

As the pandemic accelerated the rise of e-commerce, industrial real estate continues to see upticks in both development and transaction activity. Last month, we sat down with Stream Realty Partners’ Sarah Ozanne to discuss the Dallas industrial boom. Meanwhile, Colliers International’s Chris Sheehan detailed what to expect from the Greater Los Angeles industrial market this year. On that last note, we should mention that the Inland Empire has witnessed a handful of new developments announced in April, as well as big-dollar deals. These include Stirling Development and Prologis’ massive build-to-suit facility, Shopoff Realty Investments’ 1.8 million-square-foot project and CalSTRS’ acquisition of an 11-building industrial portfolio.

But the industrial market’s boom has not yet reached its peak, with AIG’s real estate investment arm purchasing an 8.6 million-square-foot portfolio in a record $1 billion deal. And one area of the industry that is expected to see a rise in demand is the urban micro-fulfillment centers sector, which we’ll continue to keep an eye on. Kroger is a case in point, as the grocery giant will open its first automated Customer Fulfillment Center near Cincinnati, with additional facilities set to debut throughout the country.

Another sector further bolstered by the COVID-19 health crisis is the life sciences industry. This April, IQHQ and Meredith Management have kicked off their Fenway Center project, a $1 billion campus in Boston. Oxford Properties Group purchased a 402,700-square-foot asset at the boundary with Emeryville and Oakland, Calif., converting part of the property to life sciences and lab infrastructure. What’s more, BioMed Realty is set to expand its Emeryville Center of Innovation campus with the addition of 265,000 square feet.

Here are CPE’s must-reads for last month:

Watch These ‘Global Emerging Trends,’ Say ULI and PwC

Leading executives from the U.S., Europe and Asia discuss the newly released report.

The 3 Green Building Legislation Trends You Need to Know

Here are the biggest changes taking place across the country, according to Anneli Tostar of Longevity Partners.

Architects Share Visions of the Workspace’s Future

Experts from four leading Manhattan-based firms weigh in on the pandemic’s impact and the changes that are likely to persist.

NYC’s Office Landscape Is Changing Fast. What’s Next?

A deep dive into the powerful currents shaping the future of the nation’s largest office market.

Brookfield Property Partners Agrees to $6.5B Sale

The company is moving closer to going private three months after a non-binding, $5.9 billion offer.

LEED Zero Projects From Coast to Coast

These five standouts earned recognition from the U.S. Green Building Council for meeting net-zero goals.

Highwoods Commits to $769M Office Buy

The deal includes four core Class A properties in North Carolina and a creative office campus in Atlanta.

Rudin Family to Reposition Iconic Times Square Tower

The 950,000-square-foot high-rise, also known as the Thomson Reuters Building, will undergo a multi-million-dollar transformation.

REIT Leaders Speak Out at NYU Conference

The event offered a rare opportunity to eavesdrop on conversations with Debra Cafaro, Sam Zell, Hamid Moghadam and Barry Sternlicht. Here are the highlights.

Can Phoenix Become America’s Semiconductor Capital?

A close-up of what recent major investments mean for Greater Phoenix and its economy.

