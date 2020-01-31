APS Adheres to 100% Clean Energy Future

Image courtesy of Arizona Public Service

Arizona Public Service, the state’s largest electricity provider, has committed to deliver 100 percent clean energy to its customers by 2050. The announcement comes after several efforts to update the state’s energy rules, including APS’s Integrated Resource Plan and Proposition 127. The company’s nearer-term has a target of achieving a resource mix of 65 percent clean energy by 2030, with 45 percent of its portfolio coming from renewable energy.

To reach this goal, the company plans to continue the electric grid’s modernization to support more renewables while minimizing outages. APS also intends to expand large-scale energy storage by 850 megawatts by 2025. Another key point to reaching the target is related to electrification, particularly of the transportation sector and specific building applications.

APS serves roughly 2.7 million people in 11 of the 15 counties in the state. It boasts an energy mix that is presently 50 percent carbon-free. Existing power sources include some natural gas, which is a low-emitting carbon resource, but in time the utility provider plans to eliminate it completely. In addition, APS anticipates ending all coal-fired generation by 2031, seven years sooner than previously projected.