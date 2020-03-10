Arch Street JV Buys DHL’s North America HQ

DHL Supply Chain’s North American headquarters. Image courtesy of Arch Street Capital Advisors

A partnership between VEREIT and Arch Street Capital Advisors’ institutional client, Gatehouse Capital, has purchased DHL Supply Chain’s North American headquarters, a 145,000-square-foot Class A office building in Westerville, Ohio. The Daimler Group sold the property for $33.1 million, according to Yardi Matrix. Capital One provided acquisition financing.

The new owner is primarily focused on acquiring single-tenant office properties with long-term leases in place. The partnership has made $120.8 million in investments and plans to spend an additional $49.8 million in the first part of the year.

The four-story property opened its doors in February, following nearly 18 months of construction work. Located on 10 acres at 360 Westar Blvd., the structure is less than 1 mile away from the shipping company’s previous location at 570 Polaris Parkway, a 140,033-square-foot building in Westar Place Business Park. The development is 4 miles from the intersection between interstates 71 and 270. Downtown Columbus is 16 miles away.

