Artery Capital Group Names New Chief Investment Officer

Marc Schlesinger, Chief Investment Officer, Artery Capital Group. Image courtesy of Artery Capital Group

Artery Capital Group has appointed Marc Schlesinger as Chief Investment Officer at the company’s headquarters in Chevy Chase, Md. In his new position, Schlesinger will focus on expanding Artery’s existing portfolio and strengthening relationships with regional development companies, investors and brokerage firms.

Schlesinger has more than 30 years of combined experience in investment management and commercial real estate. Since 1998, he has managed more than $500 million in asset acquisitions. Most recently, he served as CEO for Landmarc Real Estate, a position he held since 2017. He also held executive positions in leasing, finance and property management and has worked with Charles E. Smith Cos., Spaulding & Slye and Smithy Braedon Co.

The newly appointed Chief Investment Officer earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Government, from the University of Maryland at College Park and a master’s degree from Georgetown University. He is a member of the Conscious Leadership Group and of the Urban Land Institute.

This appointment comes shortly after another major C-suite move in suburban Maryland. In January, ASB Real Estate Investments named Dean Cinkala as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.