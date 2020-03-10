Artspace Hamilton Lofts Signs 3 Retail Tenants

An $11.8 million makeover of two historic downtown Hamilton buildings has gained a trio of retail tenants.

The Almond Sisters Bakery, Unsung Salvage Design Company and Renaissance Fine Art Supplies will take space at Artspace Hamilton Lofts, the redevelopment of the century-old Mehrum and Lindley buildings on High Street.

Hamilton City Council Member Tim Naab announced the commitments last week during a reception at Mercantile Lofts Atrium, which is located next to the project site.

Minneapolis-based Artspace Projects is developing the project in partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of Hamilton. Scheduled to open next spring, Artspace Hamilton Lofts will deliver 42 artist live/work apartments, including studios one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. It will also feature 3,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

The Almond Sisters Bakery, owned by Hamilton natives Jenni Hubbard and Brandi Carder, creates handmade artisan baked goods. Unsung Salvage Design builds custom furniture, and Renaissance Fine Art Supplies sells a wide variety of artists’ supplies.

“We are thrilled to have commitments from three great organizations while we’re still under construction,” Sarah White, director of property development for Artspace, said in a statement. “The owners of each of these businesses have been great partners in working with Artspace and NHS to develop Artspace Hamilton Lofts and they’ll each be a tremendous asset to the project and the community.”

Funding for the project is being provided by the city of Hamilton, the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, the Ohio Historic Preservation Office, Ohio Development Services Agency, the Hamilton Community Foundation, US Bank and individual donations.

Photo credit: www.artspace.org