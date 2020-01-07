ASB Real Estate Appoints New COO

Dean Cinkala, COO, ASB Real Estate Investments. Image courtesy of ASB Real Estate Investments

ASB Real Estate Investments has named Dean Cinkala as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, he will co-head the firm’s Capital Investments Group together with Chief Investment Officer David Quigley. They will both share responsibility for the firm’s transactions and asset management operations.

With more than 34 years of real estate experience, Cinkala has directly developed more than 4 million square feet. After working at JBG Cos. for 15 years, he founded DMC Development and advised Jubilee Housing, an affordable housing non-profit in Washington, D.C. Before JBG, he was a partner at Stonebridge Associates.

Cinkala graduated from Hamilton College and earned an MBA from University of Virginia. He has been an advisory committee member and guest lecturer at Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business.

Following the appointment of Cinkala, ASB President & CEO Robert Bellinger will focus more on the core Allegiance Real Estate Fund and the Meridian series of value-add funds. Last month, ASB acquired a 677,383-square-foot industrial property in Bloomington, Calif., on behalf of Allegiance. Since the beginning of 2014, the fund has grown from 172 properties to 229 properties.