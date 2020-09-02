ASSA ABLOY Debuts New Wood-Style Steel Doors

Smooth Grain Stainable Steel Doors from Ceco Door and Curries. Image courtesy of ASSA ABLOY

Access solutions company ASSA ABLOY has introduced the Smooth Grain Stainable Steel Door by Ceco Door and Curries, a new set of doors that combine industrial-grade steel with a wood appearance. The product is designed for commercial applications such as office spaces and schools and has a durable construction that is ideal for high-traffic areas.

Available with six standard finishes, the doors feature tight wood grain stain designs that resemble those found in real maple, cherry or birch wood, providing a warm, calming aesthetic. The patterns can also be custom color-matched to fit almost any design. The company also offers Astragals and window kits with the same Smooth Grain stain to complete the door package. Unlike wood, the doors will not crack or chip and they have a three-hour fire rating with temperature rise options. The product is also moisture- and pest-resistant and can withstand repetitive sanitizing and cleaning.