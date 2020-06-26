ATCO Properties JV Completes Charlotte Project

The Gama Goat Building. Image courtesy of Leandra Creative Co.

The Gama Goat Building, a Class A, 140,000-square-foot creative office property located within Camp North End, the 1 million-square-foot adaptive reuse mixed-use development in Charlotte, N.C.,’s North End Smart District, has been completed and leasing is underway.

Developed by ATCO Properties & Management and its partner, Shorenstein Properties LLC, the Gama Goat Building has office spaces available, ranging from 40,000 to 60,000 square feet. A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Jessica Brown, David Dorsch, Kris Westmoreland and Grant Keyes are the exclusive office leasing brokers.

Enviable design, location

The building at 1701 N. Graham St. features soaring ceilings, clerestory windows—large windows that bring in more natural light, steel beams, wooden trusses and exposed brick. The building already has one tenant, bloc, a boutique fitness studio. The property features passageways that cut through the building to connect with cross streets in the neighborhood, creating new east-west connectivity within the site and the North End corridor. The team includes design architect S9 Architecture, local production architect BB+M Architecture and civil engineering/landscape architect LandDesign.

Matt Knisely managing director overseeing Shorenstein’s Investment Group East, said in prepared remarks the building is expected to be a highly-sought-after destination for office space in Charlotte. He noted the project aligns with Shorenstein’s strategy to invest in markets like Charlotte that attract high-quality employers and employees. The firm also has two other office projects in development in Charlotte—East West Station, a 23-story, 393,000-square-foot property, and 6800 Solectron, a 430,000-square-foot redevelopment. Shorenstein signed on as ATCO’s partner on the Camp North End development in May 2018.

Adative reuse megadevelopment

The Gama Goat Building is one of several buildings ATCO and Shorenstein are adaptively reusing at Camp North End. Currently one of the largest adaptive reuse projects in the U.S., the project is transforming a historic, 75-acre site where Model T cars, Hercules missiles and U.S. Army Gama Goat vehicles were assembled. More than 300,000 square feet of space has already been redeveloped for work, dining and hospitality, entertainment and artistic expression. Another 1.5 million square feet is planned. The site also features retail and restaurant uses and approximately 3,000 square feet of retail space is still available for lease at the property and one food stall space. Three of the four food stalls on Keswick Avenue—Raydal Hospitality’s La Caseta, farm-to-table concept Bleu Barn Bistro and a noodle shop, Saru by Bow Ramen—opened this week during a grand opening event attended by ATCO, Shorenstein and city officials.

In January, the Gama Goat building was awarded a two-star Fitwel Community Design Certification. The national building standard, offered through the Center for Active Design, focuses on optimizing holistic health benefits in large-scale projects. It previously received a Wired Gold Certification.