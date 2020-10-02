Atlanta Omni Hotel Lands $59M in Construction Financing

By Robert Demeter

Rendering of Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta

Atlanta—HFF recently secured $58.5 million in construction financing from U.S. Bank for the development of the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, a 264-key, full-service, luxury hotel that will serve as a cornerstone of the mixed-use community adjacent to SunTrust Park, the future home of the Atlanta Braves.

Working on behalf of the borrower, TRT Holdings Inc. and Braves Development Co., HFF placed the 42-month construction financing with two one-year extensions with U.S. Bank. The HFF team was led by Senior Managing Director Whitaker Johnson and Director Jim Curtin.

The 16-story Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta will feature 25 suites and three hospitality suites included in its 264 guest rooms. Additional amenities include 12,000 square feet of meeting space, a restaurant with rooftop seating, outdoor pool with a deck and bar, state-of-the-art fitness center, wine and coffee bar, retail outlets on the third floor and concierge services.

Image courtesy of Omni Hotels & Resorts