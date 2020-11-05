Atlas Capital Welcomes Tenant to Los Angeles-Area Property

2030 E. Maple St. Image courtesy of JLL

Atlas Capital Group has signed a 35,000-square-foot lease with Prodege at a 102,000-square-foot office building in El Segundo, Calif. The online marketing and media company is set to relocate its headquarters to the South building of the creative office campus.

Completed in 2017, the property located at 2030 E. Maple St. features separate entry points for each tenant, individually controlled VRF HVAC systems, exclusive restrooms and 16- to 20-foot ceilings.

The owner is developing suites within the remaining space for prospective tenants, ranging from 10,000 to approximately 37,000 square feet. According to Yardi Matrix, Atlas Capital Group acquired the building in 2018 for $39 million from SteelWave. Located on roughly 5 acres, the asset is within 2 miles of Los Angeles International Airport. Downtown Los Angeles is 14 miles from the property.

JLL’s Steve Solomon and Kristen Bowman represented the landlord, while David Toomey at Cresa assisted the tenant. In April, another JLL team assisted Atlas Property Group in the acquisition of a five-story, 315,000-square-foot office property in Pasadena, Calif.