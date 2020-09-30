Atrium Health Breaks Ground on Charlotte Rehabilitation Hospital

Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation groundbreaking. Image courtesy of Atrium Health

Atrium Health has broken ground on a replacement hospital for the 150-bed Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation in Charlotte, N.C. The 150,000-square-foot new facility represents the first step in the modernization and expansion of the 3.3 million-square-foot Carolinas Medical Center campus, development taking shape despite the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the health-care real estate. Construction will take roughly a year to complete, with the opening slated for 2022.

The new hospital will come online on Morehead Street, on the former site of the Carolinas College of Health Sciences, according to Charlotte Business Journal, as the college relocated to Water Ridge Office Park in January. The current rehabilitation facility at 1100 Blythe Blvd. provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for patients with brain or spinal cord injury, stroke, cancer and other debilitating diseases.

Upon completion, the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation will include 70 private patient rooms, a 9,300-square-foot outpatient clinic, an outdoor therapy challenge garden, an aquatic therapy program and a center for independent living.

Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center campus is some 2 miles south of downtown Charlotte in the Dilworth neighborhood. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is less than 8 miles northwest.