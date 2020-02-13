Austin MOB Lands 10 KSF Tenant

Austin Surgical Plaza

The RMR Group has signed a new, 10-year lease with Covenant Management Systems for 9,557 square feet at Austin Surgical Plaza, a 78,789-square-foot Class A medical office building in Austin, Texas. Covenant’s affiliated Austin Regional Clinic will open a specialty office in the space. Transwestern negotiated the deal on behalf of the property owner, Diversified Healthcare Trust.

The property, built in 1994, is located on 6 acres at 6818 Austin Center Blvd. The building is home to Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, ARA Diagnostic Imaging, Central Texas Spine Institute and Plastic Surgery Center of Austin, according to Yardi Matrix data. Next to the ARC Medical Tower and a short distance from the MoPac Expressway, the structure is 7 miles from downtown Austin. Various shopping and dining options are available within walking distance.

The Transwestern team representing the landlord included Vice President Will Stewart and Associate Marshall Thurmond. Peckar & Abramson’s George Baldwin acted on behalf of the tenant.

In January, The RMR Group, along with Office Properties Income Trust, signed two 10-year, full-building leases with government agencies in Boise, Idaho. The renewals encompassed more than 150,000 square feet of office space.