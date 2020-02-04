Austin Sports Complex Changes Name, Adds Tenants

A 240,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor sports and entertainment complex that broke ground last May in northwest Austin, Texas, has changed its name from iSports to The Crossover. Alongside the new name, lead developer of the project Perardi Development announced new tenants.

The Cedar Park facility will occupy 15.4 acres off the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 183A Toll and Scottsdale Drive, some 20 miles of Austin. Currently, the project is halfway through its construction timetable and is slated to open in early summer. Upon completion, it will comprise two ice rinks for hockey, curling and ice skating, two turf fields for football, soccer and lacrosse, various culinary options and other types of family entertainment options.

Presently, the tenant roster includes Chaparral Ice, D1 Training Group of Texas, Reach Outcomes, ROK Golf, The Vessel IV Bar, i9Sports, Central Texas Youth Lacrosse and Lonestar Soccer Club. The development team also includes Thrive FP and John Trube as co-developers and investors, Washington Federal Bank as the project lender, general contractor Harvey-Cleary, architect John Mapes Architects and project engineer WGI.

The city currently has several sports and entertainment venues under construction, including the Moody Center, a 20,500-seat soccer park and stadium at McKalla Place and Perfect Game’s relocation to Hutto, Texas.