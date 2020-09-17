AutoNation Goes Shopping in Westchester County

BMW Mt. Kisco

New York—AutoNation Inc. is expanding its retail portfolio with the acquisition of four stores, including five franchises in Westchester County, N.Y.

The nation’s largest automotive retailer has signed agreements to purchase BMW Mt. Kisco, Land Rover Mt. Kisco and Jaguar Land Rover Larchmont/New Rochelle from The Premier Collection, and White Plains Jaguar from DiSimone Imports. The stores collectively represent roughly $190 million in annual revenue and 2,600 new and used vehicle annual unit sales. AutoNation will also renovate the BMW Mt. Kisco location, and build a state-of-the-art Jaguar Land Rover store in the White Plains area. The company also intends to relocate the Land Rover franchise and combine it with Jaguar, while also renovating and expanding its Jaguar Land Rover facilities in Larchmont/New Rochelle.

“These acquisitions will greatly enhance our brand mix, positioning us with outstanding premium luxury offerings in this new market,” Mike Jackson, AutoNation chairman, president & CEO, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming the BMW, Jaguar and Land Rover customers and 140 new associates in Westchester County to AutoNation.”

Following the acquisition, AutoNation will be awarded a Land Rover franchise in White Plains and a Jaguar franchise in Mt. Kisco, expected to generate roughly $100 million in additional yearly revenue upon completion.