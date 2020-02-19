Avison Young Adds Industry Veteran to NYC Team

Dennis Sherry, Senior Portfolio Manager, Avison Young. Image courtesy of Avison Young

After hiring a new principal last month, Avison Young has appointed Dennis Sherry as its newest senior portfolio manager in New York City. The industry veteran brings almost two decades of commercial experience in property and facilities management, property portfolio planning, development, due diligence, deal-sourcing and negotiations, as well as asset management.

Prior to joining the company, he served as senior general manager for Howard Hughes Corp.’s Seaport district. From 2014 to 2017, he worked as regional director of management services at Newmark Knight Frank. Between 2006 and 2008, Sherry managed Lehman Brothers’ New York City properties. His tenure includes various positions within JLL, CBRE and Pitney Bowes Management Services.

Sherry holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University and completed master courses within New York University’s Real Estate Program. Additionally, he is also on the board of Fanwood’s Planning & Zoning and a member of BOMA and REBNY.