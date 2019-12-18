Avison Young Adds New Principal

Maury Smith, Principal, Avison Young. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has appointed Maury Smith as the company’s principal, based in Hartford, Conn. The company also added Maggie Grigely to the Hartford office as an associate. She will be responsible for tenant and landlord representation in Hartford County.

Smith brings more than 20 years of experience in tenant representation and marketing. Prior to joining Avison Young, he served as a director at Cushman & Wakefield for 20 years, following a sales career with Houghton Mifflin Publishing Co. where he was responsible for managing more than 30 college accounts with 2,500 customers. At Cushman & Wakefield, Smith specialized in office leasing in Hartford County.

While working at Cushman & Wakefield, Smith received the “Service Excellence Award” in 2007 for his dedication to client service and in 2005 he was elected as an “Emerging Broker” representing an elite group of young brokers chosen by their manager as future company leaders and high producers. Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Vermont.

In a recent deal, Avison Young secured the sale of Transformco Distribution Center, Florida’s largest single-building industrial asset.