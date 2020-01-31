Avison Young Adds New Principal to Chicago Office

Ken Sacco. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has appointed Ken Sacco as Principal in its Chicago office. He will provide consulting advice on the firm’s real estate and occupational portfolios throughout the U.S. Sacco will be working with Avison Young’s transaction teams to improve client’s efficiency and performance.

Sacco brings more than 20 years of experience to Avison Young, spanning commercial real estate, investment banking and management consulting.

He previously was the head of Real Estate Portfolio Strategy and Transaction Advisory at Accenture, managing director for the Financial Consulting Group at CBRE and COO of Global Capital Markets at Barclays. Sacco earned his bachelor’s degree at Miami University (Ohio) and an MBA in Business Strategy, Finance and Real Estate from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He was also a former non-commissioned infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Recently, Avison Young hired Chris Casey as principal in its Orange County office.