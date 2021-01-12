Avison Young Adds Power Duo in Los Angeles

John Eichler, Principal. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has appointed John Eichler as principal & regional head of its Southern California Agency Leasing department. Tyler Stark joins the institutional industry leader in the company’s downtown Los Angeles office as senior vice president. The duo migrated from Cushman & Wakefield.

Eichler and Stark will assist office and mixed-use institutional property owners in the leasing, sale and marketing of their assets, as well as in handling land and adaptive reuse development projects.

Eichler’s professional expertise stretches out to more than 35 years in the industry. Following his graduation from the University of California at Berkeley, he joined Cushman & Wakefield in 1984. Eichler’s most recent role at the firm was as executive director in institutional agency leasing and capital markets. His portfolio includes collaborations with high-profile companies, such as Barings, CIM Group, ManiBrothers Real Estate, Mitsui Fudosan, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Beacon Capital.

After finalizing his studies at the University of California in Los Angeles, Stark began his career at Cushman & Wakefield in 2013. During the last seven years, he was involved in the leasing of more than 2.5 million square feet, as well as in land development sales worth more than $100 million.

According to Eichler, Avison Young’s main appeal was the entrepreneurial approach in serving its clientele, along with the firm’s significant investment in data analytics, research and marketing. Last July, the Avison Young Los Angeles office welcomed Troy Jenkins as its newest member. He joined the company as Director of Investment Management.