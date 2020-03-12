Avison Young Adds to Board of Directors

Eva Maglis. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Toronto-based Avison Young has appointed Eva Maglis to the company’s board of directors. Along with the board’s other eight members, she will be advising on the company’s business growth strategies.

Maglis brings more than 35 years of experience in leading technology initiatives, acquisitions and integrations in North America, Europe and Asia. She has served as global CIO & executive vice president of CGI until 2015. Her role consisted of delivering network and data center services to CGI global clients. Additionally, she was responsible for application delivery services in the banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail and distribution industries. She began her career with Bell Canada before its merger with CGI in 1998. At the time of the acquisition, she was Bell’s vice president of system operations and services.

Maglis also serves on the boards of FXinnovation, Intelcom Express, Transtex/E-Smart and the Fondation du Centre Jeunesse de Montreal. She earned her executive MBA from Columbia University.

