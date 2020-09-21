Avison Young Adds VP to Its DC Team

Real estate expert Georgiana Condoiu joined Avison Young’s capital markets group as vice president. She will be working in Avison’s Washington, D.C., office. In her new position, Condoiu will oversee the expansion integration efforts for the capital markets platform across the country.

“She bolsters our already strong team and will focus on exporting best practices around the platform and working with key clients nationally,” John Kevill, managing director of Avison Young’s U.S. Capital Markets branch, said in prepared remarks.

Multi-billion-dollar portfolio

With 10 years of experience under her belt, Condoiu spent the last eight as senior analyst with CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors. There, she took part in the sale and marketing of more than $15 billion in commercial mortgage loans and properties. Prior to her stint at CBRE, she also worked for ING Investment Management (now Clarion Partners) and Federal Development, where she took on the role of development associate.

Condoiu received an MBA in finance and strategy from the University of Maryland at College Park and a Bachelor of Science in finance and insurance from Babes-Bolyai University in Romania.

