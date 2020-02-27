Avison Young Arranges Miami Lease for Addiction Institute

Omni Center. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has arranged a 43,895-square-foot lease for Global Institutes on Addictions at Omni Center in Miami. Principals Scott Goldstein and Keith Edelman assisted the new tenant, while landlord Resorts World Omni was represented by Laurel Oswald, Cristina Glaria and Jon Blunk of Tower Commercial. Last year, Blunk was also involved in a 12,366-square-foot lease negotiation in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Located at 1501 Biscayne Blvd. on approximately 11 acres, Omni Center is adjacent to several hotels, including Hilton Miami Downtown and DoubleTree by Hilton Grand Hotel Biscayne Bay. Miami International Airport is within 6 miles of the property.

According to Yardi Matrix, the 435,000-square-foot building came online in 1975 as a retail asset and was converted to office in 2009. The tenant roster includes the Miami International University of Art & Design, the Miami Passport Agency and Crystal Cruise Line. GIA is scheduled to open its first location this spring.

