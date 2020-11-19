Avison Young Brokers Boca Raton Office Lease

North 40 – 901 Yamato Road. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has arranged a 15,172-square-foot lease at North 40, a two-building office property encompassing 352,043 square feet in Boca Raton, Fla. Principals Keith O’Donnell and Gary Gottlieb negotiated on behalf of the owner, a partnership between Mainstreet Capital Partners and Partners Group. Meisner Electric will occupy the space on a long-term lease.

Located on 27 acres at 901 Yamato Road and 5201 Congress Ave., the two buildings were completed in 1983 and 1984. At the time of the deal, the property was 90 percent occupied. North 40 has a fitness studio, collaborative meeting areas and four passenger elevators. The campus is within 2 miles of Interstate 95 and roughly 3 miles northeast of downtown Boca Raton.

The tenant is moving its corporate headquarters to the 901 Yamato Road building following 43 years in a 19,419-square-foot office property it owns at 220 First St. in Delray Beach, 7 miles to the north. The company also operates regional offices in Miramar and Sarasota.

In June, O’Donnell and Gottlieb arranged a 20,052-square-foot office lease at the Offices at 4th & 5th Delray, a 144,733-square-foot building in Delray Beach. The duo assisted the landlord, Samuels & Associates.