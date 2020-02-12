Avison Young Grows Flexible Office Solutions Team

Giovanni Palavicini, Principal, Avison Young. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has appointed Giovanni Palavicini to Principal within the firm’s flexible office solution practice. He will join Charlie Morris, appointed to lead the division in mid-2019. Avison Young plans to expand its service platform under the new leadership.

Most recently, Palavicini served as president for Fronteras Commercial Real Estate, where he was responsible for more than 70 deals totaling more than 1 million square feet, as well as more than $200 million in flexible workspace transactions. Prior to this, he worked for Southwest Airlines’ real estate team as senior consultant, and for Regus, where he was regional director of real estate. Palavicini received his master’s degree in real estate from University of Texas at Arlington.

Based in the firm’s Dallas office, Palavicini will play a role in the delivery of solutions for the operator and ownership community around the country.

The new appointment comes less then a month after Avison Young named Ken Sacco as principal in their Chicago office.