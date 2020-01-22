Avison Young Hires New Principal

Chris Casey, Principal, Avison Young. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has hired Chris Casey as principal. He will work out of the company’s Orange County office and will be in charge of raising debt and joint venture equity for various asset types across the Western U.S. market.

Casey brings more than 30 years of experience to this position, having closed roughly $10.5 billion in debt and equity transactions. His new responsibilities include providing investors with strategic advice as they manage their financial and capital requirements in the current market environment.

Before joining Avison, Casey worked as managing director with JLL in the company’s Capital Markets Finance group. His other previous roles include serving as managing director at Eastdil Secured, principal at Equitable and vice president of investments with Mutual of New York Insurance Co. Casey holds a Master of Science degree in real estate investment analysis and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.