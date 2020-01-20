Avison Young Inks 3 Southeast FL Leases

Avison Young has arranged a series of office lease renewals and expansions within Sawgrass International Corporate Park in Sunrise, Fla. Performant Financial Corp., Federated National Holding Co. and Harris Corp. signed agreements totaling roughly 185,000 square feet.

Principal Greg Martin and Vice President Justin Cope worked on behalf of the landlord, Vanderbilt Office Properties, an affiliate of Chicago-based Vanderbilt Partners and CA Ventures. According to Yardi Matrix, a joint venture between Starwood Capital Group, Vanderbilt Partners and Trinity Capital Advisors purchased several properties within Sawgrass International Corporate Park in April 2015.

Committed tenants

Performant Financial Corp., a technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services provider, signed a long-term, 31,714-square-foot lease at Sawgrass Pointe II. The company will occupy the entire top floor of the three-story office building at 1200 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Senior Director Tony Jones with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Performant Financial intends to hire up to 150 new employees for its operations in its new Sunrise location.

Federated Holding Co. is an insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processing company that expanded its current space at Sawgrass Commerce Center A, located at 13800 N.W. 14th St. The firm signed a 16,293-square-foot expansion and lease term extension, increasing its space to a total of 64,727 square feet. CBRE Senior Vice President Zach Wendelin assisted the tenant in the negotiations.

Following an 8,456-square-foot lease expansion, communications technology company Harris Corp. now occupies 28,176 square feet at Sawgrass Pointe I, located at 1000 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Sandra Anderson, senior vice president with JLL, facilitated the transaction on behalf of the tenant.

“The lease transactions in Sunrise demonstrate the trend of tenants seeking to expand in suburban areas of Broward County which offer ample amenities at affordable lease rates,” Martin said in prepared remarks.

Images courtesy of Yardi Matrix