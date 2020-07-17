Avison Young Names New Director of Investment Management

Troy Jenkins, Principal & Director of Investment Management, Avison Young. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has appointed Troy Jenkins as principal and director of investment management.

Jenkins is based in Los Angeles and is slated to handle the expansion of the firm’s investment platform throughout the country.

The real estate veteran has nearly thirty years of experience in investment banking and commercial real estate. He joins the company from American Realty Advisors, where he acted as senior vice president. Before ARA, he served as managing director at Profit Investments. He also held positions with CBRE Global Investors, Fenton Fourth Capital Partners and Archon Group.

The newly appointed director has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale University and an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. Jenkins serves on the board of the Robert Toigo Foundation and as chairman emeritus and member of the board of governors for the City Club Los Angeles.

