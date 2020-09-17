Avison Young Names New Principal in South Florida

Paul Marko, Principal, Avison Young. Image courtesy of Avison Young

Avison Young has appointed Paul Marko as principal, in which role he is slated to advise office occupiers in South Florida. He has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, most recently as president at Stiles Realty, where he worked for eight years.

Before Stiles, Marko served as first vice president at CBRE’s Ft. Lauderdale office for 12 years. Marko’s background includes office tenant representation, buyer broker services, lease/portfolio administration, project management and consulting.

The executive earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and management, from Florida Atlantic University. Marko is a member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance Corporate Council Committee and of the South Florida Office Brokers Association. He is also a past member of ULI and the Association for Corporate Growth.

In July, Avison Young appointed Troy Jenkins as principal and director of investment management in Los Angeles. He has nearly thirty years of experience in investment banking and real estate.