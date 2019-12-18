Avison Young Names Principal in Denver

Joe Serieno, Principal, Avison Young. Image courtesy of Avison Young

A few days after naming a new principal in Hartford, Conn., Avison Young has appointed Joe Serieno as principal in its Denver office. In this new role, Serieno will be responsible for enhancing the firm’s landlord representation and agency leasing practice in the metro.

Serieno has more than 25 years of industry experience, with a specialization in commercial office leasing. During his career, he managed more than 60 accounts totaling 15 million square feet of office space.

Serieno joins Avison Young from CBRE, where he was a senior vice president of its Advisory & Transaction Services office for more than 12 years. During his tenure, he specialized in project leasing, including rebranding, repositioning and ground-up construction. Previous executive positions include being a senior vice president at Trammell Crow Co. and a founder & president of Venture Real Estate Group.

The brokerage firm also added Chad Alexander as a senior associate in Denver. Also coming from CBRE, Alexander will work alongside Serieno in office leasing projects.