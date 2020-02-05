Avison Young Negotiates DC-Area Office Building Sale

45745 Nokes Blvd. Image courtesy of Avison Young

An affiliate of Klein Enterprises purchased a 95,282-square-foot, Class A office building in Sterling, Va., for $15.4 million. The asset is part of the corporate office park at Dulles Town Center, a 554-acre master-planned, mixed-use project. Avison Young Principals John Kevill, Michael Yavinsky, Rob Walters and Bert Harrell, along with Senior Vice President Matt Weber and Vice President Michael Murillo were part of the team that facilitated the sale on behalf of seller Lerner Enterprises.

The property is located at 45745 Nokes Blvd. on approximately 10 acres. The surrounding area has several retail options, including Dulles Town Center Mall, which is 1 mile from the property. Dulles International Airport is within 7 miles of the asset. Large employers in the area include Amazon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Built in 2001, the property has 380 parking spaces, with a ratio of four per 1,000 square feet. At the time of the sale, the building was 85 percent leased to four tenants: Eagle Bank, Inova Healthcare Systems, Raytheon and Barakat Orthodontics.

