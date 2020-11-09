AWS to Invest $2.8B in Indian Digital Campus

Hyderabad. Image by Bhargava Marripati via Unsplash.com

Amazon Web Services will expand its operations in India with the addition of a second infrastructure region. The expansion will feature three Availability Zones and is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2022. Currently, the company has nine AWS Regions totaling 26 Availability Zones in the Asia-Pacific.

The project’s total cost amounts to more than $2.8 billion, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development at Government of Telangana, posted on Twitter. Additionally, the official stated that this is the largest foreign direct investment in the state since its inception in 2014.

In February, The New Indian Express reported that Amazon would invest $1.6 billion to develop two data centers encompassing more than 1.6 million square feet in Hyderabad. The facilities will support the new region, joining AWS’ first infrastructure region in Mumbai, which opened in June 2016. In May 2019, the company added a third Availability Zone to the Mumbai campus.

In August, Equinix entered the Indian data center market with the $161 million acquisition of GPX India, a subsidiary of GPX Global Systems. The deal included two interconnected carrier-neutral data centers in Mumbai.