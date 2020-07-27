Badiee Development Completes San Diego Industrial Asset

Carlsbad Innovate. Image courtesy of Badiee Development

Badiee Development has completed construction of Carlsbad Innovate, a 50,150-square-foot adaptive flex industrial building in Carlsbad, Calif. TFW acted as general contractor for the project. Ware Malcomb served as interior designer, while Smith Consulting Architects acted as the main architect for the development.

Carlsbad Innovate features energy-efficient lighting and appliances, polished concrete floors and large-scale open spaces for creative offices. The building is 70 percent occupied. The tenant roster includes Zense, a bio-tech company, and The Berg Group, a commercial drywall contractor. The property still has approximately 15,558 square feet of vacant space.

Located at 2810 Caribou Court, within Carlsbad Oaks North Business Park, the property is within 5 miles of Interstate 5. The building is 3 miles from McClellan–Palomar Airport.

Colliers International represented Badiee in leasing the property. The brokerage team included Conor Boyle, Ted Cuthbert and Tyler Stemley. In June, Boyle assisted the seller of Pinnacle Business Park, a 40,968-square-foot facility in Escondido, Calif. The asset traded for $8.3 million.