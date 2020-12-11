Balfour Beatty Completes 2.5 MSF Miami Mixed-Use Project

River Landing Shops & Residences. Image courtesy of Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty has wrapped up construction at River Landing Shops and Residences, a mixed-use Miami project that spans 2.5 million square feet. The partnership that brought the project online includes H&R REIT and developer Urban-X Group. BC Architects, McNamara Salvia Structural Engineers and Steven Feller MEPFP designed the project.

The development encompasses a 488,000-square-foot retail and commercial building, a 142,000-square-foot Class A office building and two multifamily towers adding up to 528 units atop a 12-story parking garage.

The new mixed-use destination also offers a waterfront park, five marinas with water taxis commuting downtown and a 25,500-square-foot restaurant row. The property’s retail roster includes TJ Maxx, Chase Bank, AT&T, Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Publix and Chick-Fil-A.

River Landing Shops and Residences is located at 1480 NW N. River Drive on 8.1 acres, along the Miami river, just south of the University of Miami Health System campus. Downtown Miami is within 3 miles, and the international airport is 5.5 miles away. There are 200,000 residents living within a 3-mile radius, as well as a daytime population of 600,000 within a 5-mile radius of River Landing, according to the property’s website.