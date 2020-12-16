Bank of America Grows in San Jose

Century Plaza II

Grosvenor Americas has signed a lease expansion with Bank of America for more than 60,000 square feet of Class A office space at Century Plaza II in West San Jose.

Located at 560 S Winchester Blvd., the bank already occupies the first floor o and starting November 1 of this year, it will expand into the first, third, fifth and sixth floors at the 100,841-square-foot property.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Erik Hallgrimson and Steve Horton represented the landlord in the transaction.

“Bank of America has deep roots in San José. It is the birthplace of our founder, A.P. Giannini, and the city where he opened some of our earliest branches. San José continues to be an important growth market for us,” Raquel González, Bank of America’s Silicon Valley market president, said in prepared remarks. “We are excited to expand our tenancy at 560 South Winchester and co-locate our business teams to better collaborate and serve clients, while ensuring responsible growth for our company,” he added.

Grosvenor Americas acquired Century Plaza II from Dekka Immobilien in 2013, in a transaction valued at $47 million.

Excellent Location, Full Occupancy

Completed in 2001, Century Plaza II is a LEED Gold certified building ideally situated on 2.9 acres near Santana Row, Silicon Valley’s top destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, and offers major street exposure to Interstate 280.

According to Yardi Matrix, the property is fully occupied, the other tenants being Vectra Netwroks and Trend Micro.

Image courtesy of Grosvenor Americas